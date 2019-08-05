Police seek help in identifying suspected sunglasses thief in Derry Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Derry Township Police are seeking help in identifying a retail theft suspect accused of swiping more than $1,200 worth of sunglasses from a retail outlet store on July 30.

Police say the pictured suspect is a black male, 40 to 50 years old, who was wearing a button-down shirt, blue jeans, and sneakers. He is accused of stealing the merchandise from the Sunglass Hut store in Hershey’s Tanger Outlets.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Derry Township Police Department at (717) 534-2202.