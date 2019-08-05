× Police seek help in identifying suspected Walmart gift card scammer

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Upper Allen Township Police are attempting to identify a suspect accused of using Walmart gift cards to scam a victim out of a “large sum of cash.”

Police say the suspect convinced the victim to send him several Walmart gift cards, promising to give the victim cash for them. But the suspect never returned the cash, police say.

The gift cards were tracked, and found to have been used all over the country — including a Walmart in Mechanicsburg, at about 5:15 p.m. on July 5, police say.

The suspect in the gray t-shirt was in possession of one of the gift cards, police allege. Anyone with information regarding this incident or who can identify this person is asked to call 717-238-9676.