Reading man facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting teen at Children's Home of York

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A Reading man is facing charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a teen at the Children’s Home of York.

Jacob Hine, 20, is facing rape forcible compulsion and sexual assault, among other related charges.

On June 5, police were called to the Children’s Home of York in the 1200 block of North George Street in York for a report of a sexual assault.

The victim, a teenage boy, told police that Hine had discovered that the victim was in possession of a personal cell phone, which is not permitted by the staffa t the home.

The victim told police that Hine used the phone against him in order to have the victim perform sexual acts.

According to the criminal complaint, Hine threatened to tell staff that the victim had the phone, which compelled the victim to perform the acts.

The victim told police that the acts escalated to oral sex every three days over a three month period.

The victim said that Hine was his roommate, making it easy for the two to have alone time together.

On one occasion, the victim advised he was asleep in his bed when he was awoken by Hine getting out of his bed.

The victim said he felt pain in his anus and that his underwear were down around his ankles.

When the victim asked Hine what he was doing, Hine replied, “I was doing you a favor. It will be our little secret.”

According to the criminal complaint, the victim advised there was blood in his stool and the toilet the next day.

During an interview with police, Hine admitted that there was about seven times where he coerced the victim into performing oral sex on him, and admitted to the occasion of anal sex.

Now, Hine will face charges.