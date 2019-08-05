Repeated complaints at Dauphin County cemetery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. - A Dauphin County man upset about the conditions of his loved ones' graves at a cemetery in Halifax Township has been hoping for change for more than 6 months. It's a story we first brought you back in February. FOX43 went back to see what it looks like now.

Pictures of high grass, overgrown weeds, and broken headstones. The photos are not from the first story FOX43 covered.

"Nothing's changed," Tim Uhler said. "Absolutely nothing has changed."

Uhler reached out to FOX43 again, after his concerns of deplorable conditions a the Riverview Memorial Gardens Cemetery went, he said, unaddressed.

"If you try to get a hold of somebody they don't answer your calls," Uhler said. "They don't reply to your messages. And you get basically get no action. All you get is the runaround and excuses."

Back when our story aired six months ago, a spokesperson from Stonemor, the company that manages the cemetery, told FOX43 they had fallen short of their standards, and that the matter is being addressed.

FOX43 went to take a look Monday, and ironically enough, there were workers there, mowing and weed whacking. Those same workers told us we had to stop recording. We did, and we also took a walk and noticed the spots that had been mowed. But markers and plaques over grown with that grass.

"On a soggy rainy week, you can see tracks running through the middle of the cemetery and you can follow the tracks and they run right over the middle of the markers," Uhler said.

A spokesperson from Stonemor told us in a statement today, "Riverview Memorial's mission is to help families memorialize every life with dignity, including providing and maintaining a tranquil and beautiful place for memorialization. We are aware of the maintenance concerns that have been raised. The condition of the park is not up to our standards, and we are currently working to address the issues. We want to reassure our families and the local community that we are committed to serving them and their loved ones."

Parts of which are nearly word for word, in the statement that was sent to FOX43 several months ago.

"A little bit of dignity and respect for the graves and for the deceased would be nice to know that somebody really cares," Uhler said.