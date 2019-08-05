× State Police look for man who fled troopers in vehicle, then on foot in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are looking for a man who fled troopers by vehicle and on foot Monday afternoon in Conestoga Township.

Around 4 p.m., State Police attempted to serve an arrest warrant on 42-year-old Brian Gainer at a home in the 1600 block of Long Lane. Prior to troopers’ arrival, Gainer got into a vehicle and fled.

Gainer abandoned his vehicle in a corn field after a brief pursuit and fled on foot, State Police say. He was not located.

The original warrant for Gainer’s arrest was for persons not to possess firearms and fleeing and eluding, State Police note.

Gainer was last seen wearing a black shirt, jeans and a blue hat.

Anyone with information should contact State Police – Lancaster at 717-299-7650.