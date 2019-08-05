× UPMC Pinnacle announces plan to move to new UPMC Memorial

YORK, PA — Aug. 5, 2019 – UPMC Pinnacle today shared its plan for moving its UPMC Memorial operations from its current 325 S. Belmont Street, York location to its new facility in west York. Under that plan, the facility on Belmont Street will close, and the new UPMC Memorial will open on Sunday, Aug. 18. at 6 a.m. at 1701 Innovation Drive, York.

“Patient safety is our top priority during the transition, and we are committed to completing these final steps without interrupting patient care,” said Philip Guarneschelli, president and CEO of UPMC Pinnacle. “We look forward to moving to a new, state-of-the-art facility that will provide quality, compassionate care to York residents for generations to come.”

UPMC Pinnacle shared some key upcoming dates with the public:

On Aug. 11, the Belmont Street facility will stop direct admissions from physicians. Any currently scheduled surgeries or procedures will proceed as planned, and our patient care teams are dedicated to their care.

Thursday, Aug. 15. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and ambulance services will stop bringing emergency patients to the hospital on Belmont Street. Patients will be taken to other area hospitals until the new UPMC Memorial Emergency Room (ER) opens. Walk-in emergency services will continue to be available at the Belmont Street ER until Aug. 18.

On Aug. 18 at 6 a.m., the Belmont Street facility will no longer accept new walk-in ER patients. Also, any remaining inpatients at the Belmont Street facility will begin being transferred to the new UPMC Memorial.

On Aug. 18 at 6 a.m., the new UPMC Memorial at 1701 Innovation Drive, York, will officially open and begin accepting emergency department patients. The new hospital will also begin admitting new patients.

Elective services will start at the new hospital Aug. 19.

Over the past several weeks, UPMC Pinnacle has discussed the transition with EMS providers and area emergency departments to help ensure a seamless transition.

The new UPMC Memorial hospital is a five-level, 102-bed, private-patient-room facility. The 220,000-square-foot facility will provide acute and emergency medical care, maternity services, cardiology and vascular services, chronic disease management, and surgical services.

A 120,000-square-foot, five-level UPMC Outpatient Center will open next to the hospital building on Sept. 9. It will offer ambulatory surgery, outpatient imaging, a sleep lab, a cancer center, offices for specialty care providers, community meeting rooms, and more.