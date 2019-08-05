× Warning issued for those at Carlisle Barracks to not use water after ‘abnormal reading’ in water supply

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A warning has been issued for those at the Carlisle Barracks of the U.S. Army War College to not use any water.

According to the Carlisle Barracks MFW Facebook page, the Carlisle Barracks Fire Department detected and abnormal reading in the Barracks’ water supply.

Here is the text of the full post:

UPDATE: On Aug. 5, 2019, the Carlisle Barracks Fire Department detected and abnormal reading in the Barracks’ water supply. As a precaution, a “DO NOT USE” order is in place and all facilities are closed. Until further notice DO NOT USE water in any means. The Post remains open, and until further notice Gates will remain open 24 hours to facilitate easy access to Post. A drinking water distribution sight is being established at the Post Commissary for all residents of Carlisle Barracks. An announcement will be made when it is operational. Porta-Potties are being delivered and placed around Post. The Army Heritage and Education Center will remain open and restroom facilities made available to residents. The AHEC is on a separate water source from the main instillation. DO NOT USE includes but is not limited to:

– flushing of toilets

– Washing hands or using sinks

– Showers and bath tubs

– Use of ice or ice makers

– Laundry and washing machines

– Dishwashers

– Watering lawns and washing vehicles The Post is open, but all facilities are closed, and non-essential personnel have been dismissed. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is investigating. Follow Facebook or call 717-245-3700 for more updates. More information will be provided as it becomes available.