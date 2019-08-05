York County Coroner’s Office: Family of 49-year-old Delta man has been located

Posted 6:31 PM, August 5, 2019, by , Updated at 11:00PM, August 6, 2019

YORK — Update: Nathaniel Hughey’s family has been located, the York County Coroner’s Office says. 

Previous: The York County Coroner’s Office is looking for family of 49-year-old Nathaniel Hughey, of Delta. 

Hughey died of natural causes about two weeks ago, according to the coroner’s office.

Attempts were made by York Hospital to contact some family, but they haven’t returned calls.

If anyone knows Hughey’s family or how to reach them, please call the coroner’s office at 717-840-7617.

