13 people displaced by residential fire on North Queen Street in York

Update: The fire was confined to the third floor of a building on the 200 block of N. Queen St., according to the York City Fire Department. There was smoke and water damage throughout the remainder of the property. The fire caused an estimated $60,000 in damage, and displaced 13 people — five adults and eight children. The American Red Cross is assisting the people displaced by the fire.

The accidental fire was caused by an electrical malfunction on the third floor, the York City Fire Department says.

Previous story

YORK — Emergency crews are on the scene of a house fire on the 200 block of North Queen Street in York, according to dispatch.

The fire is at the intersection of North Queen and Chestnut streets, dispatch says. Roadways are closed around the fire, and motorists are advised to avoid the area until further notice.