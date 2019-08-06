Blue, York’s newest team dog, to make PeoplesBank Park debut on August 18

YORK — Blue, the York Revolution’s newest team dog, will make his PeoplesBank Park debut on Sunday, August 18, during the organization’s Bark in the Park promotion.

Blue, a six-month-old Siberian Husky, will succeed Boomer, who retires after the 2019 season.

“Of course, no dog can replace Boomer, but Blue is ready to step in to carry on the legacy Boomer has forged over 10 seasons,” said General Manager John Gibson.

Blue will also lead to Revs’ youth reading program, which will be renamed Blue’s Book Club at the start of the 2019-20 season.

“We are thrilled to have once again assisted the Revs in finding this vital part of their roster,” said Jane Davis, Chair of the Board of the Directors at the York County SPCA. “Just like Boomer, Blue will be a great advocated for pet adoption and the loving additions to families that our neighbors can find at their local SPCA shelters.”

The Revs are also accepting applications for a host family for Blue.

The host family will receive a stipend and game tickets from the Revs in exchange for housing and caring for the team dog when he is off duty and taking him to York-funded appointments with East York Veterinary Center.

Families interested in applying should email GM John Gibson at jgibson@yorkrevolution.com.