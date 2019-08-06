× Dover Township man accused of sexually abusing child

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Dover Township man is accused of sexually abusing a child for several years.

Dallas Eppley, 22, has been charged with rape of a child, rape – forcible compulsion, aggravated indecent assault of a child, sexual assault and indecent assault on a person less than 13, court documents show.

Police became aware of the alleged sexual abuse on July 6, and it occurred for about six years, according to charging documents.

Eppley allegedly touched the victim inappropriately and forced the victim to do the same.

When interviewed by police, Eppley recalled one incident in which he had sexual contact with the minor but others, he didn’t remember.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 19.