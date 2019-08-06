East Pennsboro Little League team advances in Mid-Atlantic Regional tournament with 7-0 win over Newark

Posted 12:38 PM, August 6, 2019, by

The East Pennsboro Little League team bounced back from a tough loss Sunday in the first round of the Mid-Atlantic Regional baseball tournament with a 7-0 elimination-game victory over Newark (DE) Tuesday morning in Bristol, Connecticut.

A six-run rally in the top of the fourth inning carried East Penn to victory. The rally was sparked by five consecutive hits, including clutch two-run singles by Steel Bayer and JJ Gossard.

Chase Deibler picked up the victory on the mound for East Penn, while reliever Jon Erdossy had a solid outing as well.

Up next for East Penn is either Fruitland (Maryland) or Elmora (New Jersey) on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.