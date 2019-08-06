× East Pennsboro Little League team advances in Mid-Atlantic Regional tournament with 7-0 win over Newark

The East Pennsboro Little League team bounced back from a tough loss Sunday in the first round of the Mid-Atlantic Regional baseball tournament with a 7-0 elimination-game victory over Newark (DE) Tuesday morning in Bristol, Connecticut.

A six-run rally in the top of the fourth inning carried East Penn to victory. The rally was sparked by five consecutive hits, including clutch two-run singles by Steel Bayer and JJ Gossard.

Chase Deibler picked up the victory on the mound for East Penn, while reliever Jon Erdossy had a solid outing as well.

Up next for East Penn is either Fruitland (Maryland) or Elmora (New Jersey) on Wednesday at 1 p.m.