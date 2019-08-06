× FedEx employee accused of taking cell phones from warehouse in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A FedEx employee is accused of taking items, including cell phones, from the company’s Supply Chain warehouse in Manchester Township.

With the help of another individual, 29-year-old Carlos Colon-Ortiz allegedly took boxes of cell phones into the men’s restroom, removed them from the packaging and concealed the items when leaving the building at the end of their shift.

A FedEx security specialist obtained video and still-images of the March 12 incident and alerted police on July 3 of an internal investigation.

Police watched the video when they met with the security specialist on July 10. The security specialist advised that several empty phone boxes were found in the ceiling tiles of both men’s rooms at the warehouse while crews were doing maintenance above the ceiling, charging documents say.

On July 29, police observed the internal investigation file, which found that $17,489.823 in merchandise and phones were stolen.

The file also showed that the security specialist spoke with the individual who helped Colon-Ortiz.

That individual said he would either act as a lookout or take the phones from the bins and hand them off, adding that he assisted several other people, according to charging documents. However, the internal investigation only located physical evidence of that individual acting with Colon-Ortiz.

It’s alleged that Colon-Ortiz took between 10 to 20 cellphones from the building.

Records showed that 16 cellphones, Samsung Galaxy Buds, an Apple Watch, and three Pop Sockets were removed from various bins and taken into the men’s restroom.

Colon-Ortiz faces charges of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, court documents show.