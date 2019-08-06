× Former employee of Great Clips in Manheim Twp. accused of stealing $1K worth of cash from business

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A former employee of Great Clips in Manheim Township is accused of stealing $1,129.17 worth of cash from the business.

Douglas Beach, 28, entered the store through a back door Thursday at 10:46 p.m. — video surveillance showed — and allegedly took two envelopes that contained money from the front of the register as well as deposits from days prior.

Beach then went through lockers and took a bag out of one that previously belonged to him before exiting the store at 10:48 p.m., charging documents says.

An arrest warrant was issued for Beach and he was taken into custody without incident, according to police.

Beach has been charged with burglary and theft by unlawful taking, court documents show.