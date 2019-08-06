× Hanover woman accused of secretly recording conversation with neighbor

YORK COUNTY — A 30-year-old Hanover woman has been charged with two felonies after police say she secretly recorded a conversation with a neighbor she’d been having issues with.

Diana Renee Mason, of the 200 block of Klayton St., is charged with intercept communications and failure to disclose intercept communications, according to Hanover Police.

Mason was allegedly involved in a previous incident with the neighbor, police say. On June 17, she spoke with the officer involved in that incident at the Hanover Borough Police Station and played a recording of a conversation she had with the neighbor, telling the officer it would “provide perspective” in regard to that incident, according to the criminal complaint.

The officer determined that the recording had been made without the neighbor’s consent, and questioned Mason about it, according to the complaint. Mason admitted she had surreptitiously made the recording on her iPhone without the neighbor’s knowledge, according to police.

Police served a search warrant on Mason’s phone and found the conversation had been recorded on or about May 6 at about 8:48 p.m., according to the complaint.

The neighbor later told police she did not know and did not consent to being recorded, the complaint states.