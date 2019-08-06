Harrisburg Police Department preparing to celebrate their second National Night Out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa.-- Police Officers across the area will be joining members of the community on Tuesday night, for some fun events and activities. All are welcome to the events to celebrate National Night Out!

Members of the Harrisburg Police Department-- even the four legged ones, will be at Camp Curtin Field in Harrisburg to interact with residents in a relaxed environment, with something for the entire family!

The event kicks off at 5:00 p.m. and goes until 9:00 p.m., and is free! There will also be free food from Kona Ice, ice-cream, and farmshow milkshakes.

Officers hope families in the area will join them, as they wan't to build better relationships with community members.

Giant inflatables will be set up for the kids, with flag football games, K- demonstrations and more!

"The night is really about the kids, getting to know them, and having fun with them outside of work, so if they see us when we are working hopefully they remember a friendly face," says Corp. Josh Hammer.

Corp. Hammer says at their first National Night Out last year they had 1,500 people come out, even after some bad weather, he's hoping this year brings even more people.

According to the National Association of Town Watch's website, the idea to bring the community and Police Officers together originated not too far from here, in Philadelphia. The night brings neighbors together with members of local law enforcement under positive conditions.

Emergency police vehicles will also be on display, kids will be able to get their finger prints taken, and learn more about distracted driving with a simulator.