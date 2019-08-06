Hot and humid Tuesday with a few thunderstorms possible

MUGGY AGAIN WITH SMALL STORM CHANCES: The humidity is back to muggy levels and temperatures are near 90 degrees again on this Tuesday. It’s a warm and stuffy start, with temperatures beginning in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees. Some haze is possible too, otherwise skies are partly sunny. The rest of the day stays muggy, but it’s also a bit warmer too. Temperatures are back to near 90 degrees in many locations. Heat indices for some could feel like the lower 90s during the middle of the afternoon. There’s still the chance for a few thunderstorms as the next cold front approaches, but most should stay dry once again. A stray shower or storm could linger into the early evening. The rest of the night is partly clear, with stuffy lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

MIDWEEK T-STORM CHANCES: A better chance for some showers and thunderstorms arrives for the middle of the week as the next cold front crosses through Central PA, and this one brings a change in air mass once it clears the region. Before that happens, Wednesday brings partly sunny skies with the chance for some afternoon thunderstorms. There’s a very low chance for some stronger to severe storms. Damaging winds and hail are the primary threats. Temperatures are in the upper 80s again, with many locations pushing 90 degrees depending on shower and thunderstorm timing in any given area during the afternoon. The front is south of the region on Thursday, but it’s close enough that a couple thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. Temperatures are still toasty, and the humidity is still uncomfortable. Expect afternoon temperatures in the middle 80s to near 90 degrees. The front clears the region through Friday, and a nice change settle into the region. Humidity levels drop to more comfortable levels, and so do temperatures. Expect those readings in the lower to middle 80s.

NICE WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend is looking rather pleasant for the Commonwealth! Low humidity levels remain through Saturday! It’s a very comfortable start, with seasonably cool lows in the upper 50s to middle 60s! The rest of the day brings plenty of sunshine and quiet, seasonable conditions. Temperatures are in the lower 80s. Humidity levels remain comfortable, but they start to increase just a bit on Sunday. However, it’s a small increase that won’t bother most. Temperatures increase a bit too with plenty of sunshine. Expect afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. Monday brings a return to heat and humidity. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 80s, with some spots back at 90 degrees again.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a wonderful Tuesday!

-Andrea Michaels