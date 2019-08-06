× Lancaster man accused of robbing ride sharing driver, assaulting woman in domestic incident

LANCASTER — Police have arrested one suspect and are searching for a second in the alleged robbery of a ride sharing driver last Friday in Lancaster.

Michael Baker, 19, of Manheim Township, was arrested by police investigating the report of a domestic dispute early Saturday morning at the intersection of Columbia Avenue and Ruby Street, according to Lancaster Police. The caller reported a man was yelling at a woman and had pulled out a handgun, police say.

When he was taken into custody, police noticed Baker matched the description of one of the suspects in the robbery that had occurred at about 9:24 p.m. the previous night, police say. The handgun he was found with was reported stolen, police say.

According to police, the victim of the robbery reported the incident at the Lancaster Bureau of Police station. The driver said he picked up a fare on the 500 block of Howard Ave.. There was a disagreement, and the driver said he told the passenger to get out. A second male, standing outside the driver’s door, then began hitting the driver several times on the head with a handgun, the driver told police. The second man, who was still in the car, then removed a handgun from the waistband of his pants, pointed it at the driver, and demanded money, the driver reported to police.

The driver said he managed to move the car, and when he stopped the passenger exited the vehicle. The driver then went to the police station to report the incident, he told police.

The victim was able to share interior dash camera video of the incident, which showed the passenger in the rear seat. The passenger appeared to be the suspect later identified as Baker, according to police.

The second suspect did not appear in the dash camera footage, but the driver described him as a black male, age 25 to 35, with a stocky build, short hair, and scruffy facial hair. Police are still searching for the second suspect.

Baker was charged with robbery, firearms not to be carried without a license, criminal use of a communications facility, terroristic threats, two counts of simple assault, and criminal mischief in relation to the first incident, police say. He is charged with receiving stolen property, firearms not to be carried without a license, simple assault (domestic violence), and possession of a small amount of marijuana for the second incident on Columbia Avenue.