Officials seek info about JP McCaskey HS teacher who faces sex abuse, related charges

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Officials are seeking information about Timothy Sterner, the 52-year-old music teacher at JP McCaskey High School who was charged and jailed following accusations that he attempted to pursue a sexual relationship with a student.

Sterner — who is on paid administrative leave, per the School District of Lancaster — had contact with the student between 2011 and 2015 on and off school property, according to police. It’s alleged that Sterner used “grooming behaviors,” showed the victim pornography at the high school and asked the the victim to perform sexual acts on him.

HS teacher in Lancaster allegedly exposed himself to student, sent inappropriate pictures and a video to him

Sterner isn’t charged with anything beyond this incident — some of the charges being criminal attempt – institutional sexual assault of a minor, sexual abuse of a child and corruption of minors — but the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office is asking those who may have information regarding him that authorities should be aware of to contact the following individuals:

Lancaster City Police Detective Gareth Lower – 717-735-3411 or loweg@lancasterpolice.com

Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick – 717-299-8100 or FHaverstick@co.lancaster.pa.us

DA’s Office CrimeWatch page – https://lancaster.crimewatchpa.com/da/submit-tip

The DA’s Office says that Sterner provided private music lessons to students at school and his residence, and organized trips with students to Florida and Europe. He also organized and attended various concerts in the county and state.