Police: Lancaster man gave baby to stranger after DUI crash

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police have charged a 28-year-old Lancaster man with driving under the influence, endangering the welfare of children, and a summary traffic offense after he allegedly handed a 3-month-old child in his care to a stranger after crashing his car on the 1300 block of Columbia Avenue Friday morning.

Emanuel Petrilli allegedly had the baby in his vehicle at the time of the crash, which occurred around 9:36 a.m., according to Manheim Township Police. Immediately after impact, police say, he handed the child to a person at the scene and walked off, going into a nearby restaurant where he was later found by police.

Petrilli was exhibiting signs of impairment, and admitted to being a methadone user, according to police. He was arrested after police determined he was under the influence of drugs, according to police. He allegedly refused to submit to chemical testing.