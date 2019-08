× Police seek ID of woman accused of stealing copper pipe from job site in East Pennsboro Twp.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a copper pipe thief.

It’s alleged that the woman went onto a job site on Grandview Avenue in East Pennsboro Township over the weekend and removed copper pipe, using a garbage bag to conceal it.

Anyone with information should contact East Pennsboro Township Police at 717-732-3633.