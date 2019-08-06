Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday as a cold front approaches!

STRONG STORMS WEDNESDAY: As a wave of low pressure swings by to our north Wednesday, an approaching cold front in a moist air mass will likely trigger thunderstorm activity during the afternoon and evening hours. The cold front will still be off to our west and that means southerly winds will be pumping in plenty of moisture out ahead of the front. High dew points will mean the potential for flooding, especially across our eastern counties. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted most of our area in a marginal risk which is the lowest threat level on the severe scale, a level 1 out of 5; however, our eastern counties (highlighted in yellow) are under a slight risk which is just a bit of a higher threat. Isolated damaging wind gusts and some small hail are possible, but the main concern will be heavy rain that could lead to flooding. The Weather Prediction Center has also highlighted a good chunk of our area in a risk for flooding Wednesday. Storms will be fizzling out late tomorrow evening, likely after 8 PM.

UNSETTLED WEATHER CONTINUES: Wednesday is definitely our best chance for widespread shower and storm activity, but there are still lingering shower chances through the rest of the week. Our first cold front crosses through overnight Wednesday into Thursday. We remain dry for most of the day Thursday until the front approaches late Thursday evening bringing a chance for a stray evening shower or storm, likely during the overnight period Thursday into Friday. The front crosses afterwards and we see a dramatic change in both temperatures and dew points for the remainder of the week and pushing into the weekend. As strong energy swings through in the upper levels of the atmosphere there is still a chance for an afternoon shower on Friday, mainly across our southern counties. Beyond that, sunshine returns and we can look forward to a beautiful weekend!

PICTURE-PERFECT WEEKEND: With low humidity and abundant sunshine this weekend should be a great one to spend outdoors! Temperatures will be running right in line with where we should be at this time of year, mid 80s likely for both Saturday and Sunday. Humidity will start to rise back up in the afternoon hours of Sunday, but it should still feel pretty nice through the remainder of the weekend. Grab the sunglasses and the flip flops and spend it by the pool!

– Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann