sweetFrog in Lancaster to offer special flavor for 50th anniversary of The Very Hungry Caterpillar

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– sweetFrog is partnering with Penguin Young Readers to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the beloved children’s book, The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

The book is still rated among the best for toddlers.

Now, the Lititz Pike location of sweetFrog is offering the Very Berry Apple Swirl to represent the Very Hungry Caterpillar’s journey eating through an apple and strawberries.

To offer more information on the event, Jodee Patton, the manager of sweetFrog, stopped by the set.

