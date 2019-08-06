× U.S. Marshals Service: Baltimore man wanted for attempted murder in his home city arrested in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Baltimore man wanted on charges, including attempted murder, out of his home city was arrested Tuesday at a hotel in Manchester Township, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Devin Segar’s apprehension comes more than a month after Baltimore Police obtained an arrest warrant for him.

The warrant stemmed from an incident in July 2, in which the 26-year-old allegedly attempted to shoot and stab a person inside a home in Baltimore. At the time, Segar was wanted for two prior sexual assaults, which occurred in February and May of 2018.

“The U.S. Marshals Service along with our Task Force partners work tirelessly to reduce violent crime in our communities by taking those who prey on our citizens off the street,” said U.S. Marshal Martin Pane. “It is my sincere hope that the three victims in these cases finds some measure of comfort knowing the alleged attacker will face justice.”

Segar was turned over to local authorities following his arrest. He awaits further court proceedings.