U.S. Secret Service provides training in Dauphin County for school administrators

LOWER SWATARA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. - Preventing violence before it happens. The U.S. Secret Service holding a threat assessment training in Dauphin County for school administrators in U.S. Congressman Scott Perry's 10th Congressional District. The training focused on threat assessment and violence prevention.

"We're translating what we do to keep the President of the United States safe into keeping the community safe," James Henry, Secret Service Philadelphia Field Office Special Agent.

The training was hosted by U.S. Congressman Scott Perry. He says he knows the training is not the sole solution to the problem of mass shootings, but is a piece of the puzzle.

"Obviously the world has change," said Perry. "And we have to look at all the little different components that provide the solution to interdict, to make sure these tragedies do not occur."

While the start of a new school year is right around the corner. Middletown Area High School Principal Michael Carnes says the training is immeasurable. It will add another layer of prevention and security for the district in preventing violent attacks.

"I think if we learn some things today that we can carry over to our kids and our staff that prevents something," said Carnes. "That I'll never know. That's the most rewarding thing."

The training was free for public and private school administrators in Perry's district.