× Where to celebrate National Night Out 2019

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA, Pa.– Several local police departments will be hosting their own National Night Out events. National Night Out is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch, and is celebrated on the first Tuesday in August. According to the NATW website, it’s a community-building campaign, helping to promote partnerships between local police and the neighborhoods they serve.

Here is a list of events being held in South Central Pennsylvania:

York County:

Dallastown/York Area Regional Police Department, 5-8:30 p.m. at Dallastown Community Park, 50 S. School Pl.

Fairview Twp., 5-9 p.m. at Roof Park, 599 Lewisberry Road, with free food, prize drawings, games and activities. The police department will provide child ID kits, fingerprints and DNA. Fairview Twp. Fire Department, EMS and other public safety and community organizations.

Newberry Twp., 6-9 p.m. at BAPS Motor Speedway, 690 York Road, with a live band, fireworks, exhibit booths, food, safety demonstrations, Child ID Kits with photographs and fingerprinting, raffles for kayaks, televisions and bicycles and a demonstration by the department’s two new K-9 officers.

Northern York Regional Police Department and Union Fire & Hose Co. No.1, Dover, for Dover Twp., Dover Borough, Manchester Township, Paradise Township, Conewago Township, North York Borough, Franklin Township and Jackson Township: 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the firehouse, 30 E. Canal St., Dover.

West Manchester Twp., 5-8 p.m. at Sunset Lane Park. Includes food and games.

Lancaster County:

Northwest Regional Police Department, 6-9 p.m. at West Donegal Twp. building, 1 Municipal Drive, fire trucks, police, EMS, food including snow cones and milkshakes, face painting, pony rides, bounce houses, Star Wars characters and fireworks

Columbia, 6-9 p.m. (rain date is Aug. 13) at Glatfelter Memorial Field, 1249 Lancaster Ave. Guest can donate school supplies in order to bail local favorite celebrities out of jail. Nonperishable food is being collected in an attempt to fill a police car.

Dauphin County:

Derry Twp., 6-8 p.m. in the first block of West Caracas Avenue in Hershey.

Harrisburg, 5-9 p.m. at Camp Curtin Academy football field, 2900 N. Sixth St. with food, music and prizes, a distracted driving simulator, K-9 demonstrations, flag football with police officers, face painting, child ID fingerprinting, inflatables, Kona Ice, ice cream and Farm Show milkshakes.

Hummelstown, 7-9 p.m. at Schaffner Park at Poplar and Water streets, police, ambulance, fire, food, games and prizes.

Lower Paxton Twp., 5-8 p.m. at George Park with Lower Paxton Twp. Police Department, South Central EMS, Linglestown Fire Company, Colonial Park Fire Company, Paxtonia Fire Company, Dauphin County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 unit, motorcycle and bicycle unit, Capital Area Bass Masters, a teddy bear clinic and food and beverages from Mission BBQ and Turkey Hill.

Lower Swatara Twp., 6-8 p.m., residents are encouraged to spend the time outdoors at block parties, cook outs, flashlight walks, parades, etc. Police will be out visiting.

Middletown, 6-8 p.m. at Hoffer Park, 325 Mill St., with entertainment, food, games and giveaways.

Penbrook, 6-8 p.m. at the community park, 3100 Boas St., theme is “Tools of the Trade” with a special display of the tools that police use on a daily basis, vendors, games and a live taser demonstration.

South Hanover Twp., 6-8 p.m. at the township building, 161 Patriot Way, for East, West and South Hanover townships, with food, games and prizes. State troopers will attend with patrol vehicles, motorcycles and K-9 units. A State Police helicopter will make a flyover.

Steelton, 6-8 p.m. at Cottage Hill football field.

Susquehanna Twp., 6-8 pm at Veteran’s Park with the police department, ambulance, bicycle rodeo, live music, food from Jimmy Johns and Christopher’s, games and activities. The police department will provide fingerprinting and bicycle registration.

Lebanon County:

Cleona, 6-8 p.m. at the playground, 215 S. Garfield St. with the Cleona Police Department, Annville-Cleona Fire Department and Bellegrove Fire Department, the Lebanon County district attorney’s office and HAZMAT team, the state Fish and Boat Commission, Central Medical ambulance, food, music, games and activities.

Lebanon, 6-8 p.m. at the Salvation Army, 1031 Guilford St. with games, food, vendors, a bike giveaway and sunglasses for kids. At 7 p.m. a salsa dance class will be offered with Mandy Iglasias and at 7:30 p.m. Christina Tinoco will offer yoga in Spanish.

South Londonderry Twp., North Londonderry Twp. and Palmyra, 5-8 p.m. at the athletic field at Palmyra Middle School inside the stadium.

Perry County:

Duncannon, 6-8 p.m. at Noye Park, followed by neighborhood block parties at St. Bernadette Church, Ann Street, Duncannon Presbyterian Church, Christ Lutheran Church and Clarks Ferry Tavern.

Landisburg, 6-9 p.m. at the Landisburg Fire company grounds, includes games, food and beverages, an extrication demonstration by the fire company, local public officials and organization, drawings, music and prizes.

Newport, 5-9 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park with food trucks, fire trucks, police cars, games and a police vs. the community softball game.