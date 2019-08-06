× WV man sentenced to life in prison for 2014 murder of man on I-81 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A West Virginia man currently serving life in prison for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Amy Lou Buckingham, in his home state in April 2015 was found guilty Tuesday of killing Timothy Davison on Interstate 81 in Franklin County in January 2014.

John Strawser, 42, was subsequently sentenced to another term of life imprisonment, court documents show.

On January 4, 2014, Strawser fired several rounds into Davison’s vehicle, a 2001 Mitsubishi Montero, on I-81 northbound near Greencastle. Strawser fired the shots when Davison’s vehicle was rammed into a median. Police said at the time that Davison had called 911 to report he was being charged by another driver.

Strawser then fled the scene. At the crime scene, investigators found a spent .44 shell casing and a Ford Ranger XLT emblem.

About 15 months later — when Strawser was charged in the death of Buckingham — police received a tip from Jamie Breese, who told them that him and his wife knew Strawser and that he may have mistaken the victim’s Montero with their silver Honda Pilot.

The couple told police that they had a volatile history with Strawser, saying that he had repeatedly contacted them on the night Davison was killed.

Courtney Breese, who said that she and Strawser had a relationship with him during her marriage and he became possessive, had fits of rage and acted violently, added that Strawser would randomly show up at places and stalk her through anonymous text messages.

The Breeses advised that they received more messages and threats from Strawser on the night Davison was murdered. Without having any contact with Strawser, they left the club they were at and traveled north on I-81, in the same direction as Davison would have been going.

The family also told police that Strawser’s truck was a dark Ford Ranger that had been painted after the incident.