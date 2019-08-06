× York man accused of shooting at passing vehicle

YORK — A 31-year-old York man has been charged with three felonies and three misdemeanors after police say he shot at a passing vehicle while walking along the 800 block of South Pine Street Saturday morning.

Zamir “Johny Dang” Tyler-Johnson, of the 200 block of Rockdale Avenue, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of firearms not to be carried without a license, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and propelling a missile into an occupied vehicle in the incident, which occurred around 9:10 a.m.

According to police, the victim reported they were driving north on South Pine Street when they saw Tyler-Johnson, whom they knew on Facebook as “Johny Dang,” walking south on the sidewalk. As the victim drove past, Tyler-Johnson allegedly raised a handgun and fired, striking the victim’s 2000 Jeep Cherokee in the passenger door, police say. The victim fled north on Pine Street and called 911, according to police.

Police say an officer later saw Tyler-Johnson walking from the scene and entering a 2018 Nissan Altima. The officer conducted a traffic stop on the 400 block of S. George St. and observed a firearm in the vehicle, according to police. Tyler-Johnson was removed from the vehicle and disarmed after admitted he was carrying a firearm in the waistband of his pants, police say.

The victim was brought to the location, and identified Tyler-Johnson as the man who shot at him, police say.