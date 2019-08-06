York man facing charges after allegedly assaulting man with a baseball bat

Posted 10:56 AM, August 6, 2019, by

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A York man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a man with a baseball bat.

Richard Johnson, 54, is facing aggravated assault, simple assault, and harassment charges for his role in the incident.

On August 3 around 2:00 p.m., police were dispatched to the 100 block of South Pine Street in York for a reported stabbing.

Prior to police arrival, they were notified that the weapon used in the assault may actually be a baseball bat.

Upon arrival, police were met at the front door by a Johnson, who was wearing a blood stained Los Angeles jersey.

Johnson told police that he called 911 after he had gotten into a fight with a man inside the building who had “put his hands on him in the past.”

Johnson also admitted to police that he used a bat during the altercation.

Upon entering the home, police found the victim seated at a kitchen table in a white T-shirt soaked in blood.

The victim was found to have several large lacerations on his head.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told police that he had gotten into a verbal altercation with Johnson, and Johnson left the room only to return with a metal bat.

The victim said that Johnson immediately struck him with the bat, “at least 4 or 5 times.”

Police recovered an Eastman brand bat in a first floor bathroom, which had fresh blood stains.

Now, Johnson is facing charges.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.