York man facing charges after allegedly assaulting man with a baseball bat

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A York man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a man with a baseball bat.

Richard Johnson, 54, is facing aggravated assault, simple assault, and harassment charges for his role in the incident.

On August 3 around 2:00 p.m., police were dispatched to the 100 block of South Pine Street in York for a reported stabbing.

Prior to police arrival, they were notified that the weapon used in the assault may actually be a baseball bat.

Upon arrival, police were met at the front door by a Johnson, who was wearing a blood stained Los Angeles jersey.

Johnson told police that he called 911 after he had gotten into a fight with a man inside the building who had “put his hands on him in the past.”

Johnson also admitted to police that he used a bat during the altercation.

Upon entering the home, police found the victim seated at a kitchen table in a white T-shirt soaked in blood.

The victim was found to have several large lacerations on his head.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told police that he had gotten into a verbal altercation with Johnson, and Johnson left the room only to return with a metal bat.

The victim said that Johnson immediately struck him with the bat, “at least 4 or 5 times.”

Police recovered an Eastman brand bat in a first floor bathroom, which had fresh blood stains.

Now, Johnson is facing charges.