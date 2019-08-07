× 29-year-old man arrested on drug charges after authorities execute search warrants in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — A Harrisburg man was arrested Tuesday on drug charges following an investigation into the distribution of heroin and cocaine in Dauphin County, according to State Police.

Authorities, including State Police, the Dauphin County Drug Task Force and Harrisburg Police, executed several search warrants Tuesday night, one being at a store in the 400 block of South 17th Street.

State Police say over 15,000 unused glassine bags were seized. Authorities also seized approximately 100 grams of heroin/fentanyl at another location.

Jose Mendoza, 29, faces two counts of possession with intent to distribute heroin in connection with Tuesday’s seizure as well as a third count when he allegedly sold heroin/fentanyl to a confidential informant on July 21, court documents show.

This past spring, authorities discovered that heroin and cocaine were being distributed from the store on South 17th Street. Information showed that Christopher Torres — who was arrested in 2017 when the investigation began and is currently out on bail — operated the store with a partner, Mendoza.

So, State Police set up several controlled buys of glassine bags and bulk heroin from the store, which was allegedly sold by Mendoza.

Mendoza now faces charges.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 20.