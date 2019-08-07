State leaders and advocacy groups call for stricter gun laws, following back-to-back mass shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa.-- State leaders and advocacy groups will be coming together at the Capitol on Tuesday to remember the people who lost their lives in the weekend mass shootings in both El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

Not only will they be remembering those victims, they will also be pushing for stricter gun laws.

Wednesday's push for gun reform comes after the recent mass shootings nationally and the increasing gun violence in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

Several advocacy groups are expected to be there and speak, calling on congress to pass legislation that keeps guns out of the hands of those who are dangerous-- and may harm others or themselves.

At 1:30 p.m. state representatives will call on Governor Tom Wolf for a special session of the house and senate to discuss gun laws. There is currently legislation pending in the house and senate which includes bills to ban assault weapons, close the loophole for gun background checks, and address access to guns for people known to be at risk of violence.

So far Governor Tom Wolf has not addressed a special session, but he will be hosting a public event on Wednesday with Senator Bob Casey to remember the victims who lost their lives from gun violence.

The remembrance of victims will be held at 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday and is open to the public. One of the speakers is also a survivor of gun violence.