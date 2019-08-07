Chris Davis restrained during apparent exchange with manager Brandon Hyde

Posted 10:36 PM, August 7, 2019, by

BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 04: Chris Davis #19 of the Baltimore Orioles reacts after striking out in the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 4, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE — Orioles first baseman Chris Davis was held back by outfielder Mark Trumbo and hitting coach Don Long when it appeared he attempted to go after manager Brandon Hyde in the home dugout Wednesday night.

The incident, which was caught on a MASN camera, occurred in the fifth inning. It appears Hyde, who was heading into the tunnel, said something to Davis which led to him attempting to go after the first-year manager.

Trumbo and Long restrained Davis before he sat back down on the bench.

Davis was then pulled from the game.

At the time of the incident, Baltimore was trailing New York 6-1. The Orioles lost 14-2.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.