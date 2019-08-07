× Chris Davis restrained during apparent exchange with manager Brandon Hyde

BALTIMORE — Orioles first baseman Chris Davis was held back by outfielder Mark Trumbo and hitting coach Don Long when it appeared he attempted to go after manager Brandon Hyde in the home dugout Wednesday night.

The incident, which was caught on a MASN camera, occurred in the fifth inning. It appears Hyde, who was heading into the tunnel, said something to Davis which led to him attempting to go after the first-year manager.

Trumbo and Long restrained Davis before he sat back down on the bench.

Davis was then pulled from the game.

At the time of the incident, Baltimore was trailing New York 6-1. The Orioles lost 14-2.