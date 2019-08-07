× Dillsburg man accused of choking woman, leading police on foot chase

ADAMS COUNTY — A 46-year-old Dillsburg man has been charged with strangulation, simple assault, terroristic threats, two counts of harassment, and flight to avoid apprehension after police say he attacked a woman during a domestic dispute and later leading police on a short foot chase through a wooded area last month in Latimore Township.

Scott A Gramm, of the first block of Glenwood Road, was charged after the incident, which occurred on July 27, according to Latimore Township Police.

Police say the victim called 911 after allegedly being attacked by Gramm, whom she accused of choking and punching her during an argument at about 9 a.m. The victim’s mother called 911 and handed the phone to the victim, who reported the attack to Adams County dispatch. Gramm then fled from the home, police say.

The victim suffered injuries to her neck and face, according to police. She provided a physical description of Gramm — including what he was wearing at the time of the alleged attack — to officers, who relayed the information to other police departments in the area.

Gramm was allegedly wanted for outstanding warrants in York and Cumberland counties and had a history of attacking law enforcement, according to police.

Police later located Gramm at his mother’s trailer on the first block of Glenwood Road, police say, but were unable to apprehend him before he fled into a wooded area toward Range End Road. Another officer eventually saw Gramm nearby in the driveway of another trailer in the area, and managed to apprehend him, police say.

Gramm had several cuts and scrapes from running through the woods, police say.

He was transported to York County Prison for the active warrants out of York and Cumberland counties.

The victim of Gramm’s most recent attack provided police with a written statement regarding the attack, police say.