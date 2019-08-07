× Dillsburg man facing charges after allegedly hitting woman with tent pole, stepping on her neck

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A Dillsburg man is facing charges after hitting a woman with a tent pole and stepping on her neck.

Dakota Janney, 23, is facing strangulation, simple assault, and harassment for his role in the incident.

On August 4 around 11:50 p.m., police were dispatched to an address in Carroll Township for a report of a woman pounding on a door in hysterics, yelling for help.

Upon arrival, police found the victim with numerous bruises and abrasions on her body, and complained of severe neck, stomach, and wrist pain, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim told police that Janney had assaulted her in a residence across the street.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim said that Janney hit her repeatedly with a tent pole, and stepped on her neck while applied pressure to the point where she could not breathe. The victim also said that Janney kicked her in the ribs, and dragged her by her leg down of flight of stairs.

Finally, the victim told police she “thought he was going to kill” her.

Police interviewed Janney, who admitted to pushing the victim, striking her with the tent pole, and stepping on her neck.

Now, he will face charges.