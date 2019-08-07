× DMVA asking all Pennsylvanians for help to find final three photos for The Wall of Faces

PENNSYLVANIA– The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) needs help to find the final three photos of Pennsylvanians who died as a result of the Vietnam War. All three photos needed are of men who were from Philadelphia County.

For the past four years the DMVA has partnered with the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) in Washington, D.C., to find a photo of every Pennsylvanian whose name appears on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall – commonly referred to as The Wall. The VVMF is posting the photos on a virtual Wall of Faces in order to put a face and a story to every name, allowing these Vietnam veterans to be honored by family, friends and others from around the world.

Though great progress has been made to find all 3,150 photos of service members from Pennsylvania whose names are on The Wall, the final three have been elusive.

“The DMVA has partnered with multiple organizations to find the last few hundred photos, but now we need everyone’s help to find the final three,” said Maj. Gen. Tony Carrelli, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “Even though the photos we are looking for are of men from Philadelphia County, we are hoping that anyone with ties to the Philadelphia region can take a look at the three names and search their old photos, yearbooks or even newspaper clippings to see if they can locate a photo. We owe it to these American heroes to not stop looking until every photo is found.”

Photos are needed for:

Spc. 4 Vestie Timothy Driggers, Army, Philadelphia

Master Sgt. Matthew N. Harris Jr., Air Force, Philadelphia

Pfc. Willie J. Washington Jr., Marine Corps, Philadelphia

Additional details on the individuals whose photos are still missing and instructions on how to submit a photo can be found at www.dmva.pa.gov/veteransaffairs/Pages/Outreach-and-Reintegration/Wall-of-Faces.aspx. To view the virtual Wall of Faces, go to www.vvmf.org/Wall-of-Faces.

SOURCE: PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs