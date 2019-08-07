East Pennsboro falls to New Jersey state champ in Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament

East Pennsboro’s attempt to get to Williamsport for the Little League World Series ended Wednesday with a 4-0 loss to Elmora (NJ) in the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament in Bristol, Conn.

Elmora scored three runs in the first inning and tacked on an insurance run in the second, and pitcher Derek Escobar made the lead hold up by firing a two-hit shutout in the victory.

The New Jersey state champions will move on to Friday’s semifinal round.

