FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted

FOX43 Finds Them is a segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area. Today, Officer Derek Hartman of the York City Police Department is stopping by to discuss the following wanted criminals:

1. Wanted for criminal mischief

Defendant: Elijah Pough

Age: 26

Height: 5’7″

Weight: 150 pounds

In September of 2018, Pough was the subject of an investigation for a criminal mischief. During this investigation, Pough fled from police and ran across the roofs of several houses. Pough was eventually caught and arrested. However, Pough failed to show for subsequent court hearings and is currently on the run from this incident. He is wanted for Flight to Avoid Apprehension, Loitering, and Disorderly Conduct.

2. Khalic Cross arrested

In December of 2018, Khalic Cross had an argument with his girlfriend, which became physical. During this assault, Cross began choking her, and then pulled a handgun and struck her in the head. Police obtained a warrant for his arrest.

In July of 2019, there was a neighborhood party in the 200 block of Kurtz Ave in York. This event had about 150 people in attendance. Khalic Cross showed up and began arguing with an individual. He pulled a gun and began firing. During this shooting he struck a female victim, houses, and vehicles in the area. Police obtained charges from this incident as well.

On August 2, 2019 the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force in cooperation with other local Departments arrested Cross in Suffolk, Virginia without incident.

First, because of the publicity Cross has received, police wanted to let the public know that he was arrested.

Second, police are thanking the for the tips they submitted to assist in Cross’ apprehension.

Lastly, Cross’s name has been mentioned during other investigations throughout York City. If anyone has any information about the two incidents that were mentioned or any other crimes committed by Cross, they are asked to contact the York City Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding any of the individuals involved is asked to contact the York City Police Department using any of the following methods:

Ways to Provide Information:

Text information to “yorktips” at 847411(TIP411)

Call York County Crime Stoppers 755TIPS

York City Police #846-1234 or #849-2219(Detective Division)

York City Police Tip Line- #717-849-2204

** All information can remain anonymous **