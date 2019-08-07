× Hanover man accused of stealing beer from Royal Farms store four times in two weeks

HANOVER — Police have charged a 56-year-old Hanover man in four separate retail theft incidents in a two-week span between July 20 and Monday.

Edward Alan Davis, of the 400 block of S. Franklin Street, is accused of stealing beer in each of the incidents, all of which occurred at the same Royal Farms store on the 100 block of Carlisle Street.

In one incident on July 20, Davis was found with a 15-pack of Natural Light beer stashed in the lower compartment of a baby stroller he was pushing, according to Hanover Borough Police.

The beer was still cold, police say.

Davis also stole 15-packs of Natural Light in two other incidents, according to police, and in the fourth incident he was found with a case of Busch beer he allegedly did not pay for.

Davis is facing four total counts of retail theft and one charge of receiving stolen property in the incidents, police say.

He also has prior retail thefts on his record from May 8, June 9, and June 11, according to police.