Hot and humid with afternoon thunderstorms possible on Wednesday, small severe chance

MIDWEEK T-STORM CHANCES: A better chance for some showers and thunderstorms arrives for the middle of the week as the next cold front crosses through Central PA. Wednesday brings partly sunny skies with the chance for some afternoon thunderstorms. The morning starts mainly dry, but an isolated shower or two cannot be excluded. It’s warm and stuffy with some areas of haze and fog. Temperatures begin in the middle 60s to lower 70s. By afternoon, there’s plenty of clouds, and some showers and thunderstorms start to pop up. There’s a small chance for some stronger to severe storms. Damaging winds and hail are the primary threats, and areas of flooding in our eastern counties cannot be ruled out with heavy downpours a possibility. Temperatures are in the upper 80s again, with many locations pushing 90 degrees depending on shower and thunderstorm timing in any given area during the afternoon. The front is south of the region on Thursday, but another one is on the way. This one brings a huge dip in humidity behind it. Temperatures are still toasty, and the humidity is still uncomfortable before the front crosses the region. A few late day or evening thunderstorms are possible, and some gusty winds and small hail are possible. Expect afternoon temperatures in the middle 80s to near 90 degrees. The front clears the region through Friday, and a nice change settle into the region. Humidity levels drop to more comfortable levels, and so do temperatures. Expect those readings in the lower to middle 80s.

NICE WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend is looking rather pleasant for the Commonwealth! Low humidity levels remain through Saturday! It’s a very comfortable start, with seasonably cool lows in the upper 50s to middle 60s! The rest of the day brings plenty of sunshine and quiet, seasonable conditions. Temperatures are in the lower 80s. Humidity levels remain comfortable, but they start to increase just a bit on Sunday. However, it’s a small increase that won’t bother most. Temperatures increase a bit too with plenty of sunshine. Expect afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. Monday brings a return to heat and humidity. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 80s, with some spots back at 90 degrees again.

HOT & HUMID START NEXT WEEK: After the brief break, the heat and humidity is back early next week. Monday brings a return to heat and humidity. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 80s, with some spots back at 90 degrees again. Tuesday brings the next chance for some showers and thunderstorms. It’s not as hot, with temperatures back into the 80s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a wonderful Wednesday!

-Andrea Michaels