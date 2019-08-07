I-81 southbound now open following crash involving two tractor trailers

Posted 2:19 PM, August 7, 2019, by , Updated at 05:15PM, August 7, 2019

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update: The crash has cleared.

All lanes are open.

Previous: A crash on Interstate 81 has closed down all southbound lanes.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday between Exit 80 (PA 743 – Grantville/Hershey) and Exit 77 (PA 39 – Hershey/Manada Hill.

State Police say the crash involved two tractor trailers. There’s no word on any injuries.

This will be updated when more information becomes available. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.