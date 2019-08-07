× I-81 southbound now open following crash involving two tractor trailers

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update: The crash has cleared.

All lanes are open.

Previous: A crash on Interstate 81 has closed down all southbound lanes.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday between Exit 80 (PA 743 – Grantville/Hershey) and Exit 77 (PA 39 – Hershey/Manada Hill.

State Police say the crash involved two tractor trailers. There’s no word on any injuries.

81 southbound at MM78, Dauphin County, is currently closed for a crash. There is a traffic detour at Exit 80. Please avoid the area — Troop H PIO/CSO (@PSPTroopHPIO) August 7, 2019

