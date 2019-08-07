I-81 southbound now open following crash involving two tractor trailers
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update: The crash has cleared.
All lanes are open.
Previous: A crash on Interstate 81 has closed down all southbound lanes.
The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday between Exit 80 (PA 743 – Grantville/Hershey) and Exit 77 (PA 39 – Hershey/Manada Hill.
State Police say the crash involved two tractor trailers. There’s no word on any injuries.
This will be updated when more information becomes available.