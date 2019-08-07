× Kentucky man accused of stabbing Chambersburg woman multiple times during domestic dispute

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Police have charged a 39-year-old Kentucky man with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and possessing the instruments of crime after he allegedly stabbed a woman during a domestic dispute Saturday in Chambersburg.

Ashley Stephen Davis, of Louisville, claimed the stabbing was in self-defense, according to Chambersburg Police. He claimed he had showed up at a residence on the 500 block of South Main Street at about 10:30 a.m. to pick up some of his belongings, and the victim locked him out. He admitted he punched through a window on the front door, reached inside, and unlocked it, police say.

When he entered the residence, Davis claimed, the victim was holding a knife. Davis told police he disarmed the victim and stabbed her, claiming self-defense.

Davis admitted to following the victim when she ran across the street after he stabbed her, police say, but would not answer when questioned why.

Police say a large pool of blood was found at the front door, inside the residence in the first-floor hallway, and in the kitchen. There were also blood smears and drops found on several surfaces inside the home, according to police, and a blood trail leading from the back kitchen door to the sidewalk outside the home and along South Main Street.

A witness told police they saw Davis stab the victim multiple times when she was lying in the grass across the street, police say.

The victim sustained several stab wounds on her torso and had a cut across the front of her neck, according to police.