Lancaster man facing charges after allegedly stealing nearly $360 worth of merchandise from Weis Markets

Posted 8:25 AM, August 7, 2019, by

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man is facing charges after he allegedly stole nearly $360 worth of merchandise from a Weis Markets.

Nicholas Davila, 22, is facing retail theft charges for the incident.

On June 24 around 8:30 p.m., Davila was observed stealing $359.88 worth of merchandise from the Weis Markets location in Lancaster Township.

On July 24, Davila was arrested, and is now facing charges.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.