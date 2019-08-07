Lancaster man facing charges after allegedly stealing nearly $360 worth of merchandise from Weis Markets
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man is facing charges after he allegedly stole nearly $360 worth of merchandise from a Weis Markets.
Nicholas Davila, 22, is facing retail theft charges for the incident.
On June 24 around 8:30 p.m., Davila was observed stealing $359.88 worth of merchandise from the Weis Markets location in Lancaster Township.
On July 24, Davila was arrested, and is now facing charges.
