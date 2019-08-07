× Man accused of firing weapon outside York County business, fleeing the scene

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 28-year-old man is accused of firing his weapon several times outside of a business in Newberry Township before fleeing the scene.

The incident occurred Tuesday night at Progress Auto Salvage on Old Rossville Road.

Thomas Davis allegedly discharged his weapon to “scare away several unknown people that were near the property, and then ran through backyards and onto a neighbors porch, charging documents say.

He, along with three others, were then detained by police at J&L Markets after police were dispatched there for a report of a person involved in the shooting.

Davis was the only person interviewed as a result of interviews, and he allegedly admitted to firing his weapon. He advised that the firearm was in his friend’s vehicle located at J&L Markets — the vehicle owner was one of the other people detained.

Davis has been charged with recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, disorderly conduct, and loitering and prowling at night, court documents show.

A preliminary hearing is set for August 20.