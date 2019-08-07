× Nationals sign IF Asdrubal Cabrera, designate P Kyle Barraclough for assignment

WASHINGTON– The Nationals have added a veteran infielder and continued to shuffle the team’s bullpen.

The team has signed IF Asdrubal Cabrera for the remainder of the season.

To make room for him on the roster, the team has designated P Kyle Barraclough for assignment.

Cabrera, 33, struggled over 93 games with the Texas Rangers this season, hitting a lowly .235 with 12 HR’s and 51 RBI’s.

Barraclough, 29, never appeared to get comfortable in the Nationals’ bullpen, and carries a 6.66 ERA through 25.2 innings with the team this year.

Now, he may resume his career in the Nationals’ minor league system or join a new organization completely.