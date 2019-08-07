Nationals sign IF Asdrubal Cabrera, designate P Kyle Barraclough for assignment

Posted 9:42 AM, August 7, 2019, by

From left to right: Kyle Barraclough, Asdrubal Cabrera Photo Credit: Getty Images

WASHINGTON– The Nationals have added a veteran infielder and continued to shuffle the team’s bullpen.

The team has signed IF Asdrubal Cabrera for the remainder of the season.

To make room for him on the roster, the team has designated P Kyle Barraclough for assignment.

Cabrera, 33, struggled over 93 games with the Texas Rangers this season, hitting a lowly .235 with 12 HR’s and 51 RBI’s.

Barraclough, 29, never appeared to get comfortable in the Nationals’ bullpen, and carries a 6.66 ERA through 25.2 innings with the team this year.

Now, he may resume his career in the Nationals’ minor league system or join a new organization completely.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.