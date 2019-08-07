Northern York County Regional Police seek help in identifying shoplifting suspects at Old Navy

YORK COUNTY — Northern York County Regional Police are seeking help in identifying four suspects in a retail theft that occurred last month at an Old Navy store in Manchester Township.

Police say on July 20, three women and a man entered the store, located on the 300 block of Loucks Road, and stuffed several articles of clothing into purses as they walked through the store. The suspects exited the store with about $190 worth of merchandise, police say.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities is asked to contact Northern York County Regional Police at (717) 292-3647 or (717) 467-8355. Tips can also be emailed to tips@nycrpd.org.