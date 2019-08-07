Olivia’s prepares a Jumbo Shrimp Salad Croissant

Posted 8:06 AM, August 7, 2019, by

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– It’s another Olivia’s Wednesday morning!

Harry and Yanni are preparing a Jumbo Shrimp Salad Croissant.

Check it out in the clip above and the recipes below:

Jumbo Shrimp Salad Croissant 
Toasted croissant w/ mozzarella cheese, arugula, spinach, & local organic heirloom tomatoes.
Served along w/ a bowl of Asparagus & Shrimp Bisque:
Asparagus & Shrimp Bisque 
1lb Shrimp – raw chopped
2 cups Celery – minced
1 cup Vidalia Onions – minced
1 bunch Asparagus- minced
1/2 tsp kosher salt
1 tsp black pepper
3 tbsp fresh Dill – chopped
1 cup Leeks – minced
2 quarts – chicken stock
1 quart – heavy cream
2 tbsp Garlic Butter
CORNSTARCH SLURRY
   2 tbsp Cornstarch
   2 tbsp water
In heavy bottom pot, sauté garlic butter, shrimp, celery, leeks, & Vidalia’s. Add chicken stock.  Bring to a boil.  Tighten w the cornstarch slurry.  Add cream, Dill, salt, & pepper. Enjoy!
For more information, you can visit the Olivia’s website here.
Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.