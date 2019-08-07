Olivia’s prepares a Jumbo Shrimp Salad Croissant

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– It’s another Olivia’s Wednesday morning!

Harry and Yanni are preparing a Jumbo Shrimp Salad Croissant.

Check it out in the clip above and the recipes below:

Jumbo Shrimp Salad Croissant

Toasted croissant w/ mozzarella cheese, arugula, spinach, & local organic heirloom tomatoes.

Served along w/ a bowl of Asparagus & Shrimp Bisque:

Asparagus & Shrimp Bisque

1lb Shrimp – raw chopped

2 cups Celery – minced

1 cup Vidalia Onions – minced

1 bunch Asparagus- minced

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp black pepper

3 tbsp fresh Dill – chopped

1 cup Leeks – minced

2 quarts – chicken stock

1 quart – heavy cream

2 tbsp Garlic Butter

CORNSTARCH SLURRY

2 tbsp Cornstarch

2 tbsp water

In heavy bottom pot, sauté garlic butter, shrimp, celery, leeks, & Vidalia’s. Add chicken stock. Bring to a boil. Tighten w the cornstarch slurry. Add cream, Dill, salt, & pepper. Enjoy!