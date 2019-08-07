Olivia’s prepares a Jumbo Shrimp Salad Croissant

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– It’s another Olivia’s Wednesday morning!
Harry and Yanni are preparing a Jumbo Shrimp Salad Croissant.
Check it out in the clip above and the recipes below:
Jumbo Shrimp Salad Croissant
Toasted croissant w/ mozzarella cheese, arugula, spinach, & local organic heirloom tomatoes.
Served along w/ a bowl of Asparagus & Shrimp Bisque:
Asparagus & Shrimp Bisque
1lb Shrimp – raw chopped
2 cups Celery – minced
1 cup Vidalia Onions – minced
1 bunch Asparagus- minced
1/2 tsp kosher salt
1 tsp black pepper
3 tbsp fresh Dill – chopped
1 cup Leeks – minced
2 quarts – chicken stock
1 quart – heavy cream
2 tbsp Garlic Butter
CORNSTARCH SLURRY
2 tbsp Cornstarch
2 tbsp water
In heavy bottom pot, sauté garlic butter, shrimp, celery, leeks, & Vidalia’s. Add chicken stock. Bring to a boil. Tighten w the cornstarch slurry. Add cream, Dill, salt, & pepper. Enjoy!
For more information, you can visit the Olivia’s website here.