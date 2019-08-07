× Orioles to host Red Sox next year in Williamsport for MLB Little League Classic

WILLIAMSPORT — The Baltimore Orioles will be playing a home game in Williamsport next year.

Major League Baseball announced Wednesday that the Orioles will host the Boston Red Sox in the league’s fourth Little League Classic.

The game will take place Sunday, August 23, 2020 at BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field — the home of the Philadelphia Phillies’ Class-A affiliate Williamsport Crosscutters. It will air at 7 p.m. on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” and ESPN Radio.

“Participating in next year’s Little League Classic is a tremendous honor for our club,” said Mike Elias, Orioles executive vice president and general manager. “Our entire organization is deeply committed to growing the game at all levels, and to celebrating the invaluable life lessons learned through youth baseball. As a Little League Baseball alumnus myself, I look forward to visiting Williamsport as we come together to share the game of baseball with the next generation.”

Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy added, “Connecting with the next generation has been a critical part of Commissioner Manfred’s agenda over the past several years and we are thrilled to participate in next seasons Little League Classic that directly connects Major League Players with Little Leaguers. We look forward to spending time with the next generation of fans and playing in the intimate setting of Historic Bowman Field filled with Little Leaguers and their families.”

The contest between the American League East teams will be the fourth Little League Classic. The Pittsburgh Pirates hosted the St. Louis Cardinals in the inaugural game in 2017. A year later, the Phillies hosted the New York Mets. And next week, the Pirates return to Williamsport with a matchup against the Chicago Cubs.