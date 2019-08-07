Police seek help in identifying retail theft suspects at Lancaster County Walmart

LANCASTER COUNTY — East Lampeter Township Police are seeking help in identifying three suspects accused of trying to steal a futon from a Walmart store and assaulting the workers who confronted them.

The incident occurred Monday at about 10:08 p.m., police say.

According to police, the three suspects — two women and a man — entered the store, selected a futon, placed it in a shopping cart, and exited the store without paying for it. They allegedly tried to load it into a red Ford Escape, but were unsuccessful, police say.

The trio was confronted by Walmart employees, and allegedly struck them during the confrontation, police say. They then drove recklessly in the direction of witnesses who were in the area, according to police.

Police say the suspects may be from the Lebanon area. Anyone with information on their identities is asked to contact East Lampeter Township Police at (717) 291-4676 and refer to incident No. 1908006045.