DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify an individual accused of using a counterfeit $100 bill.

The incident occurred at 6:25 p.m. Saturday at Subway on East Main Street, Hummelstown, according to police.

Police say the suspect paid for his order with a counterfeit $100 bill and left in a small, light-colored sedan.

Anyone with information should contact Hummelstown Police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip here.