Storms this afternoon with a flooding concern, more tomorrow

STORMS TODAY: Temperatures rise this afternoon near the 90-degree mark. Some places may fall short as showers and storms form in the early afternoon and progress through the area into the evening. These will be strong and have the potential to be severe from about 2PM in our northwestern counties through the early evening hours in the southeastern spots. On a scale of 1-to-5, we’re at a 2 in the yellow-shaded region and at a 1 in the green. Our main concern will be flash flooding, but small hail and gusty winds cannot be ruled out. There is no expected tornado threat. We clear out by the mid-to-late evening hours with Thursday morning lows in the mid-60s.

STORMS TOMORROW: Afternoon highs make it to near 90-degrees once again Thursday afternoon, and most places should make it there with thunderstorms holding off for a couple more hours than they do today. Regardless, a few strong storms are likely in the late afternoon, during the evening rush hour and into the early evening. Gusty winds and heavy rain are likely. We’re done by the late evening as localized heavy rainfall again presents a concern. Otherwise, this second set of storms will bring a cold front to cool us down and dry us out heading into the weekend.

PLEASANT WEEKEND: Mid-to-upper 80s dominate Friday afternoon with declining humidity and partly-to-mostly sunny skies. Morning lows start the weekend in the low-to-mid 60s with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions all weekend long. Afternoon high temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will be closer to average, in the mid-80s. A beautiful, more comfortable weekend ahead before more storm chances early next week.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

-Meteorologist Jessica Pash